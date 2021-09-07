ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Adam Wainwright loves a good mystery as much as the next guy, but it appears he's ready to put away doubt as to his intentions for his MLB playing future.
With Wainwright's contract with the Cardinals set to expire at the end of the 2021 season, uncertainty over his desire to pitch another year in the big leagues has permeated as the newly 40-year-old hurler has performed with exceptional vigor throughout the current campaign. In an apparent reference to questions on his playing future, Wainwright posted a video to the website of his charitable foundation, Big League Impact, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The short clip, which Wainwright teased beforehand via Twitter, is entitled "To Play or Not To Play?"
Decisions decisions. To play or not to play? That is the question. Maybe, just maybe... you'll find out tonight. Go to https://t.co/iEfBGRGUQO at 5:00 CT— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) September 7, 2021
"To play or not to play? That is the question," Wainwright said into the camera, seated on a couch and surrounded by his daughters.
Wainwright then canvassed the room, asking each daughter, his wife Jenny, and then his son Caleb. All of them voted precisely how Cardinals Nation would vote: "Play."
"Six for six," Wainwright said into the camera. "I guess we should play."
Wainwright confirmed to reporter Jeff Jones that the video was in reference to his playing future.
Confirmed, from horse’s mouth: Adam Wainwright tells me he intends to return for the 2022 season. #stlcards— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 7, 2021
Though Tuesday's video release shouldn't serve as confirmation of a new contract with the Cardinals, it does appear to clarify Wainwright's intentions to pitch next year. Earlier this summer, Wainwright had said publicly that he would likely pitch one more season or retire following this current one.
If he does intend to play in 2022, it's difficult to imagine the longtime St. Louis starter finishing his career with another organization. All these years after first appearing on the mound for the Cardinals back in 2005, Wainwright appears destined to ride off into the sunset following one more summer in St. Louis.
Wainwright has shown consistently this season that he has gas left in the tank, serving as the Cardinals most effective starting pitcher while posting a 14-7 record and 2.91 ERA. With 176 innings pitched on the year, Wainwright's impressive workload ranks third among all MLB starters.
With batterymate Yadier Molina already officially returning to the Cardinals for his last ride in 2022, the duo may have the chance to chase down the all-time record for the most starts by a single battery in MLB history. Wainwright and Molina served together as the starting battery for the 300th time in their respective MLB careers in a start over the weekend in Milwaukee. That feat places them fourth in MLB history, with the all-time leaders Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan checking in with 324 career starts together.
Earlier this season, Wainwright had eluded to the fact that he and Yadi weren't likely to overtake the all-time leaders over the course of this present 2021 season. The number seems more attainable, though, with another summer left to close the gap.
