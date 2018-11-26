JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Courtney Wilson says she will never forget what happened on April 5, 2016.
She recently filed a civil lawsuit against the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office after being wrongfully arrested for assault. Wilson says her then husband lied and said she attacked him.
“The last time he hit me, my head hit the wall," said Wilson.
Wilson says once arrested and suffering from head trauma, she was denied medical attention.
The suit says that inattention has left her with brain injuries and mental issues.
“Anytime I would stand up I would get dizzy,” said Wilson.
Wilson’s attorney Chelsea Merta says the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office violated their own policies by wrongfully arresting Wilson and denying her medical treatment.
“It was devastating to hear that, that entity failed to provide basic services as they’re tasked to do,” said Merta.
News 4 found county policy says if deputies respond to a domestic call, either both or neither parties are arrested.
Policy also point out if a person needs medical attention officers must make sure that person gets it.
The sheriff’s office says they can’t comment because this is a legal matter. However, they did say they are looking into this issue.
