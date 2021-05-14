ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson Barracks Military Veteran Food Pantry wants its shelves stocked by Memorial Day, in an effort to help military families through the summer months.
The pantry, started in 2007, has seen an increase in need over the last year, largely due to the pandemic.
"A lot of military members have lost their jobs and a lot of veterans who had part time jobs or full time jobs have also lost their jobs," said Linda Ferguson, food pantry director. "They've reached out as far as putting food on their tables and helping their families through the struggle."
To ensure the shelves are fully stocked by Memorial Day, the food pantry will host a food drive in Clayton on Saturday. The event will take place at Memorial Plaza and will run from 9 until noon, rain or shine.
Organizers said donations can be picked up curbside to save donors from having to get out of their vehicles.
"When you see their faces and they are thanking you, we feel like this is our way of giving back," said Ferguson. "It's just, words are hard to describe how it feels."
