CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Rain or shine, Top Golf in the Chesterfield Valley is offering free golf lessons!
In honor of National Golf Day, the covered driving range will hold lessons at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Golfers of all skill levels can get a free 60 minute lesson from a Top Golf coach.
For more information, click here.
