PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A police chase ended with a car crashing into a pole in the Metro East.
Police told News 4 the chase began when a Belleville officer heard a radio call about a homeowner that interrupted a vehicle burglary in O’Fallon, Illinois around 5:36 a.m. Thursday. The homeowner told police he was threatened with a handgun during the attempted burglary.
One of the officers who overheard the call then saw the suspect vehicle on Interstate 64 westbound at Interstate 255. The officer attempted to stop vehicle, but the suspect continued driving, leading police on a chase that eventually ended when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Route 111 in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.
Route 111 was closed in both directions while emergency crews were on the scene. The lanes have since reopened.
Officials said two suspects were taken into custody in addition to one person who was seen being loaded into an ambulance. Police said the injured suspect is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
The O’Fallon Police Department is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.
