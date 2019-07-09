CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several officers responded St. Louis Premium Outlet Mall in Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon after reports of gunshots at the facility.
A Chesterfield Police Spokesman said five shots were fired in the atrium of the mall, outside of the stores.
Police said one person in custody and a gun was recovered at the scene.
They are still looking for two additional people who may have been involved.
The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time, but no one was injured. The mall was shut down during the investigation and will reopen once officers complete their sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.