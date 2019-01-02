FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are in custody and third is on the run after a stolen truck crashed in Franklin County overnight.
Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Triple H Storage in Lonedell after receiving a report that a vehicle and three people were inside the fence at the facility. When the deputy arrived, he blocked the entry gate and saw a 2011 GMC Sierra with three males getting inside.
The truck then fled through the gate, ramming the deputy’s patrol car, and continued out of the area.
When the deputy checked the truck’s license plates, he learned it was reported stolen on Dec. 26 from Washington County.
The deputy pursued the stolen truck on Highway 30 to South Hendricks Road. The driver then lost control of the truck at a dead end on South Hendricks Road and struck a tree. After hitting the tree, the truck continued driving and eventually drove into a field and then a farm pond, which was too deep for the truck, at which time it was submerged in the water.
After the truck came to a stop in the water, two men were seen swimming in the pond. One of the men, identified as the driver of the stolen truck, was arrested but the second man escaped into a wooded area.
When deputies searched the wooded area, they found wet clothing, which led them to believe a third suspect also escaped the area.
A perimeter was established and a door-to-door search was conducted. Around 7:45 a.m., another deputy saw a man getting into a car on Highway 30 near the intersection of Highway HH and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, the deputy arrested the second suspect who was being picked up after calling for a ride, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies looked inside the car, they found the suspect’s wet clothing.
The driver that was taken into custody is described as a 26-year-old man from Lonedell. The passenger arrested during the traffic stop is a 29-year-old man from DeSoto.
The sheriff’s office said they are still looking for a third suspect that is believed to have escaped towards Highway 30.
Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity in the Lonedell area should call 636-583-2560.
