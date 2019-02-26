ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person was taken into custody after a crash in south St. Louis.
Early Tuesday morning, a pickup truck reportedly hit two other cars and a utility pole before coming to a stop against a building in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Utah Street.
News 4 crews at the crash scene saw one person being taken into custody and another person being taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
