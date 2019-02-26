ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person was taken into custody after a crash in south St. Louis.

Crash scene 22619

First responders in the area of Jefferson Ave. & Utah St. after an early morning crash.

Early Tuesday morning, a pickup truck reportedly hit two other cars and a utility pole before coming to a stop against a building in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Utah Street.

News 4 crews at the crash scene saw one person being taken into custody and another person being taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.