ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police said two suspects are in custody after opening fire at police officers in Unincorporated North St. Louis County Tuesday evening.
St. Louis County police officers were in the area of Medford and Nemnich in the Norwood Township neighborhood Tuesday after 8 p.m. when suspects started shooting at them from a vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene, leading police on a short pursuit.
Police eventually stopped the suspects near at Vorhos and Landseer where police arrested both of them.
Police confirmed to News 4 no officers were shot or injured. However, police said a St. Louis County Police vehicle was involved in an accident at Monarch and Chambers. The injuries involved in that accident are unknown at this point.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
