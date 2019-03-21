NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said four suspects were taken into custody after a chase ended in a crash in North City Thursday afternoon.
A car fled from a traffic stop and crashed near the intersection of Marcus and Ashland around 3:00 p.m.
Four people inside the car were taken into custody and one other person fled.
Police said there no major injuries. Officers say they recovered a gun.
