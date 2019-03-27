GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A bi-state police chase ended with two people being taken into custody in north St. Louis County.
The chase started around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when an officer attempted to stop a stolen truck in Granite City. The truck took off, driving through spike strips that were deployed in Illinois.
The driver crossed over into Missouri and the vehicle eventually broke down near Interstate 270 and Bellefontaine Road.
The driver was taken away in an ambulance. A passenger was also reportedly taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
