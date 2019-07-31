ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were taken into custody following an hours-long standoff in north St. Louis Tuesday.
Around 4 a.m., police received a call for a “burglar in the building” after a 17-year-old suspect broke into a home in the 4800 block of Bessie and held those inside against their will at gunpoint. Two 17-year-old women were able to run from the home and tell officers about what happened.
Officers were then able to help the remaining three people, ages 2-27, out of the home safely. After crisis negotiators attempts failed, SWAT took over the scene.
The incident was not believed to be random but domestic in nature, according to police.
The teenage suspect was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. He reportedly refused medical treatment.
While police were investigating, a 41-year-old woman punched one of the 17-year-olds who had escaped from the home. That woman was taken into custody without incident, police said.
After the standoff ended, police said a large crowd attempted to move toward the scene. A 34-year-old man allegedly refused orders from officers to back away from the scene and was taken into custody.
An officer reportedly sustained a minor wrist injury.
As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been released regarding the suspects.
An officer on scene suffered an injury to his wrist.
No other information has been released but police said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.