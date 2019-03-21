ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot in the back in downtown St. Louis on Thursday evening.
Police said the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker and Clark, just a few blocks from City Hall and Enterprise Center.
Police said someone inside a black sedan fired shots into a stolen white sedan, hitting someone inside. At least 30 shots were fired.
The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
Two other cars were hit by bullets, police said, but nobody inside either of those cars was hurt.
Police said they later spotted the black sedan and followed it. It crashed near Compton and Olive in Midtown St. Louis and three suspects were taken into custody. Officers said they may be looking for one other person.
Several guns were recovered, police said.
The white sedan was stolen from the 1500 block of Lafayette, police said.
