ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- St. Charles Police has taken a person into custody who allegedly led police on a short chase overnight.
At 1:25 a.m., officers spotted a black Ford Mustang speeding down Mexico Road. Officers attempted to pull the car over but the driver refused to stop, initiating a police chase.
The driver ditched the car near the 2300 block of Muegge Road and fled on foot. Authorities found the suspect in a wooded area near Timberidge Dr and arrested, police say.
No additional information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.