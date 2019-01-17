NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two armed men were taken into custody after allegedly holding a victim inside a north St. Louis apartment Wednesday night.
After receiving a report for shots fired, police arrived to an apartment in 3400 block of Goodfellow just before 8:30 p.m. Once they arrived, officer learned a two men, both 25-years-old, were holding a 31-year-old man inside at gunpoint.
It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time.
Before a Crisis Negotiation Team could arrive, both the suspects and victim walked out of the apartment.
Both men were immediately taken into custody.
According to police, drugs and a gun reported stolen from Wentzville was found inside the apartment.
No one was injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released.
