ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Ellisville Police Department has arrested a burglary suspect in connection to a recent break-in at car dealership.
Police said the suspect reportedly broke into the Royal Gate Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM of Ellisville. The entrance to the show room has been temporary closed while officers investigate.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.