ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 16-year-old was shot in the back in downtown St. Louis on Thursday evening.
Police said the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker and Clark, just a few blocks from City Hall and Enterprise Center.
Police said someone inside a black Chrysler 300 fired shots into a stolen Toyota Camry, hitting a 16-year-old. At least 30 shots were fired.
The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital. He is in critical condition, police say.
Two other cars and the Federal Building were hit by bullets, police said, but nobody inside either of those cars was hurt.
Police said they later spotted the Chrysler 300 and followed it. It crashed into two cars near Compton and Olive in Midtown St. Louis. Three men, ranging in age of 18, 19 and 23, were taken into custody after attempting flee.
Officers said a fourth suspect escaped.
Several guns were recovered, police said.
The white sedan was stolen from the 1500 block of Lafayette on Tuesday, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.