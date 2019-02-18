NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are responding to the scene of a double shooting in North St. Louis.
According to SLMPD, the incident happened after 2 p.m. in the Greater Ville neighborhood of North City on Lexington Avenue near Fairgrounds Park.
Two adult males victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police say.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, one victim was listed in critical/stable condition, and the other was listed as stable.
This is a developing story. News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.
