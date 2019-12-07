NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people are recovering at a local after being shot overnight near Fairgrounds Park.
According to police, two victims drove themselves to a local hospital just past 1 p.m. after being shot in the 3700 block of Kossuth.
One of the victims was list in critical condition.
No additional information about the shooting or possible suspect(s) has been released.
