(KOVR/CNN) -- A California family, including a mother and her four children, were desperately pleading for help to get out of Afghanistan.

The family has been stuck in Kabul since the Taliban takeover. They have asked not to be identified because they fear what the Taliban could do.

“Can you help us?” the mother asked. Her children are ages 7 to 14. The youngest could be seen laying on the ground, covered in a blanket trying to sleep.

“See? It’s all over dust? Just a blanket, to sleep on that,” a cousin of the family said.

The father in the family is a former armed guard at the US embassy in Afghanistan. He was able to make it home to Sacramento by getting on one of the first flights out.

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations The airport shooting came as the Taliban sent fighters north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning takeover.

During the video call with the family, gunshots were fired at an airport gate. A cousin said the shots were fired as a deterrent by Afghanistan Armed Forces.

“They are not allowing people to come close up to the gates,” the cousin said.

The family said they will continue going to the airport nightly because they fell it is safer at night than during the day. Congressman Ami Bera’s office has been contacted in hopes of connecting them with the family.