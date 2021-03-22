SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The spa shootings in Atlanta, which mainly took the life of Asians, are having ripple effects in St. Louis.

Starting Tuesday, a local business is paying it forward to try and 'Stop the Hate,' with the recent uptick in crimes against Asian Americans.

Chao Baan, an authentic Thai restaurant in the Grove, will donate 10 percent of dine-in and online carryout sales to groups aimed at stopping hate crimes. The program will last through April 27.