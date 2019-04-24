SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Construction is underway to make it safer for people walking around Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis.
The $1.3 million project has been in the works for several years, but it’s finally getting started as the city adds crosswalks and Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accessible ramps on the streets surrounding the park.
“I take my son to the park a lot. Sometimes we cross Magnolia at non-crosswalks which can be a little sketchy because there’s a lot of traffic,” said Gretchen Meyer.
The project is being funded by the ward budgets from the aldermen in the area as well as federal grants. That’s because the city’s streets department says they can only afford to maintain what they currently have.
The only way to fund new projects is through grants or through alderman ward budgets. A crosswalk can cost $400, an ADA ramp costs $5,000 and something such as a blinking light, which is needed for wider streets, costs up to $8,000.
That’s why the city evaluates all requests to make sure they’re a good decision, including evaluating the size of the street, the closest stop lots and whether or not it will be effective.
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd says he does not believe a crosswalk would have made a difference in a recent hit-and-run death along Natural Bridge in his ward.
Kennedy Briggs was killed as he crossed the street on his way home. Boyd said a crosswalk would not have made a difference when they struggle to get some drivers to stop at stop signs.
But in a city where 67 pedestrians were killed in less than five years, safety is top of mind for those crossing the street.
“Drivers in this area are generally friendly, however, it would be nice to have some additional measures put in,” said Randy White as he crossed Tower Grove Avenue with his dog.
The improvements around Tower Grove Park are expected to be completed later this year. If you think your neighborhood needs a crosswalk, the first step is to speak with your alderman.
