ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The Fight for $15 has been an ongoing political moment to push companies to raise the minimum wage to $15 to provide a liveable wage to all workers.
And now, several Washington University workers won a path to the pay increase.
The university announced Wednesday morning that nearly 1,200 campus workers and housekeepers will see their pay rise to $15 starting July 2021.
"Housekeepers, graduate workers and campus workers at WashU came together across racial lines and different backgrounds to fight for the $15 we need to support our families and improve our neighborhoods," said Local 1 WashU housekeeper Gary Johnson. "We showed our region that a $15 wage isn't just possible, it's essential in making St. Louis a better place for all working families."
Although graduate workers are not included in the pay increase, they have voice their support for their colleagues.
“The increase to $15 is a really important victory for workers at WashU,” said Washington University Graduate Workers Union (WUGWU) member Grace Ward. “As a member of WUGWU, I’m proud of the coalition that came together in this fight, and I’m looking forward to continuing to organize with housekeepers, service workers, undergrads, faculty, and activists in the wider St. Louis community. Direct action works, and we’re going to keep it up.”
In April, seven workers were arrested Friday as they were protesting for $15 wage.
