FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 71-year-old man from Imperial, Missouri was killed in a Saturday night crash in Fenton.
Police said Neal Wallace was attempting to make a left turn onto Gravois when his SUV was struck by a pick-up truck driving eastbound on Gravois near Water Street around 7:30 p.m.
Both vehicles were occupied only by the drivers.
Police said Wallace was taken to a local hospital and later died due to the severity of his injuries.
The driver of the pick-up truck remained on the scene and reportedly cooperated with police officers.
The investigation is ongoing.
