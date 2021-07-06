(KMOV.com) - Imo's Pizza says it is bringing back nationwide delivery.

The St. Louis staple announced its move to a new warehouse on the Hill in South City is almost complete. The company had offered nationwide delivery through a different service for a long time, but that service was paused amid the warehouse move. 

Nationwide shipping will begin again July 13.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.