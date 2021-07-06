(KMOV.com) - Imo's Pizza says it is bringing back nationwide delivery.
The St. Louis staple announced its move to a new warehouse on the Hill in South City is almost complete. The company had offered nationwide delivery through a different service for a long time, but that service was paused amid the warehouse move.
Nationwide shipping will begin again July 13.
