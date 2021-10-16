Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'

Biles poses with the bronze medal at Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo.

 Jamie Squire/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It wouldn't be a successful trip to St. Louis for Simone Biles without Imo's pizza. Imo's has branded Biles as the "Imo's GOAT".

Biles posed for a picture with Imo's t-shirts during her stop for the Gold Over America Tour. Imo's went to Twitter Saturday to let everyone know Biles is basically a St. Louisan now.

Biles first had a taste of Imo's during the Olympic trials in St. Louis in June. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.