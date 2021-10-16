ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It wouldn't be a successful trip to St. Louis for Simone Biles without Imo's pizza. Imo's has branded Biles as the "Imo's GOAT".

Biles posed for a picture with Imo's t-shirts during her stop for the Gold Over America Tour. Imo's went to Twitter Saturday to let everyone know Biles is basically a St. Louisan now.

Take two! It’s official: @Simone_Biles is an honorary St. Louisan. Thank you for always representing Imo’s. We ❤️ the GOAT! pic.twitter.com/wXzTabBCrf — Imo's Pizza (@imospizza) October 16, 2021

Biles first had a taste of Imo's during the Olympic trials in St. Louis in June.