ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis’ Imo’s Pizza is teaming up with Stray Rescue to waive pet adoption fees.
In the month of June, all adoption fees for dogs and cats at the rescue are waived. It’s specially for pets 6 months and older.
And as a thank you, all adopters will also get a $20 Imo’s gift card.
