(KMOV.com) - Imo's Pizza's nationwide shipping is officially back!
Last week, the St. Louis staple announced its move to a new warehouse on the Hill in South City. The company had offered nationwide delivery through a different service for a long time, but that service was paused amid the warehouse move.
On July 14, nationwide shipping returned. The company says to place your order ASAP because days are selling out fast.
ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- It truly is the square beyond compare for many St. Louisians and …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.