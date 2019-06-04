ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite pizza place in stepping in to help dogs and cats who need a home.
Imo's Pizza has partnered with Stray Rescue of St. Louis to pay adoption fees for adopters through the end of June.
The program is only for dogs and cats over 6-months-old. The adoption includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines and microchip.
Adopters will also receive a $20 Imos gift card.
“At Imo's we are committed to being good neighbors and giving back to our St. Louis community. We can’t think of a better way to do this than by joining two of our favorite things - pets and pizza! We're excited each year for the opportunity to partner with such a great St. Louis organization and help more St. Louis families bring home a new pet from Stray Rescue of Saint Louis today,” says Imo’s Pizza President, Carl Imo.
The rescue has more than 300 adoptable animals in the shelter and in foster homes.
Click here to view pets available for adoption.
