ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Imagine Dragons will bring their 2022 Mercury Tour to St. Louis.
Following the Sept. 3 release of their fifth studio album, Mercury-Act 1, The band announced the tour would kick off on Feb. 6 in Miami, Florida. It will stop at the Enterprise Center on Feb. 23.
Tickets start at $36.50 and go on sale Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
