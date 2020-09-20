WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Images show a massive crowd in Warren County with little masks and social distancing.
News 4 viewers sent us photos from 'Pyromania' in Wright City. It's an annual fireworks show at Cedar Lake Cellars winery. One viewer said she was disappointed people weren't taking necessary precautions.
One of Warren County's biggest celebrations will go on, despite the pandemic.
Thousands were in attendance and the owner did not require masks, citing the hundreds of acres that allow for social distancing.
Warren County is the only county in the area that has not recorded a death related to COVID-19. The county recorded 461 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.
We reached out to the county's health department for comment but haven't heard back yet.
