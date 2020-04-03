(KMOV.com) -- While waiting for the baseball season to return Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has used the extra time to his advantage, recovering from a strained flexor tendon in his right arm. Mikolas spoke to News 4's Brooke Grimsley via FaceTime from Jupiter, Florida about his recovery and how he's been passing the time.
"I am sliver-lining kind of guy we're not playing baseball which kind of stinks but I'm enjoying the time with the family and being able to finally enjoy this nice hot weather in Florida." said Mikolas.
The righty has resumed throwing after undergoing a platelet-rich plasma injection for a strained flexor tendon in his right arm last month. At first he was projected to not be ready for Opening Day but since the start of the season is up in the air he feels confident that he will be ready to go.
"It's going good I'm progressing and on schedule," said Mikolas. "I think the delay of the season is going to help me not miss anytime."
While he wishes that he was playing baseball right now Miles is soaking in all of this quality time with his wife Lauren and their three children (which includes a set of twins).
"I hate to be honest," said Mikolas. "But I'm really enjoying the time with my family."
