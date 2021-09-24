ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "Every day I walk in this place my life has meaning, because I can do something great for kids," said Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Scott Luhmann. "Even If I have a hard day, long day, at least I know I did something great."

Now the Shriner's Hospital chief of staff, Luhmann said he found his life's calling through helping children.

"I am one of the luckiest people alive. I get to take care of children," he said. "I don't have to look for meaning in my life anymore, I got it. You know people search really hard for, 'What does it mean. What do I do? What am I gonna do for the world?' It's really easy for me. I just go to work."

KMOV Cares 4 Kids telethon taking place October 13 Join KMOV and Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis on Wednesday, October 13 from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. for KMOV Cares 4 Kids. It’s a day of inspiration and firsthand experiences of the people and the stories that make our Shriners Hospital so special.

Dr. Luhmann and his highly specialized staff at Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis get to help children improve their lives, and be higher-functioning with less pain. He said his dream job is made even better by the people he works with.

"As opposed to someone that treats everything from the spine to the great toe to the fingertip, we have people who are experts in just the hand, just the foot and ankle, just the spine, just the hip so you have unbelievable expertise," he said.

The hospital was recently named in the top 10 best pediatric orthopedic hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, and Luhmann said such accolades give parents peace of mind that their child is in great hands.

"This goes along with the commitment of not just the faculty and the medical staff, but also the hospital itself. Showing that they have the latest most cutting-edge technologies for care. We can provide the latest surgeries, the best outcomes," Luhmann said.

And it's not just incredible surgeons on staff, the excellence extends to the nursing and therapy staff as well.

"Everyone we have here works as a team, collaboratively." Luhmann explained. "Because we can do surgery but if we don't have all those other people working with us, and in front of us and behind us, the kids wont get the best care."

That is paired with a unique culture and mentality, which stands out in contrast to other hospitals.

"Parents say that all the time, it's a genuine feel when you walk through the front door," he said. "You know what they do here that you don't see at other hospitals? Smile. Everybody smiles."

If you want to assist Shriner's in changing the lives of thousands of kids, tune into the KMOV Cares 4 Kids telethon on October 13th. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children in St. Louis.