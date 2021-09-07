ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is learning new details on the Naval helicopter accident that left five sailors dead in San Diego last week. The Navy is now reporting that the helicopter was making a landing on the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier when the aircraft's rotor hit the deck before falling off the side of the ship. One of the five sailors who didn't make it was Parkway North High School graduate Bailey Tucker.

"It's heartbreaking for someone who had his whole life ahead of him," Matthew Conley said.

Conley was Tucker's wrestling coach throughout most of high school. He says Tucker always had big dreams. One of those was serving for the United States military.

"He kind of found his life's calling when he joined the US Navy," Conley said.

Conley was a mentor to Tucker in high school, but their relationship went well beyond the mat. Conley says they continued to talk about Tucker's hopes and dreams as he joined the Navy and began training.

"One of the last text messages before he was going to his amphibious crew he was training with was 'Coach, I'm gonna get the chance to save lives', so I'm proud of him," Conley said.

Conley says Tucker was quiet. He loved to read, listen to podcasts and was a dedicated friend and teammate. Conley says Tucker's loss in the St. Louis community and further is tremendous.

"We're so lucky that people like Bailey are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. So for me, going forward, it's going to be about honoring his life, but more importantly honoring his sacrifice and honoring the fact he was so brave," Conley said. "You do have to stand in awe of someone who is willing to do that for you, and I feel blessed to have known a kid with such courage."

Tucker is the second servicemen from St. Louis to die in the last week. Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz was killed outside Kabul airport. He will be returning to St. Louis Wednesday.