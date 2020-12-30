TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS/CNN) -- Deborah Simental recalls the tragic timeline of the last week.
“I took her to get tested that Saturday morning and by Saturday night she was positive, but she kept adding on new symptoms,” she said.
Deborah Simental’s teenage daughter, Sarah, who was normally healthy, contracted COVID-19.
"There was the vomiting, and then she was getting the chills, and the body aches,” Deborah Simental remembered.
Just two days before Christmas, the 18-year-old was admitted to Silver Cross Hospital. Her symptoms began to worsen and she was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where doctors tried to save her life.
"I know she fought because one of the last times I was able to talk to her on the phone, because I couldn't be up at that point and they were taking her from her regular room to ICU and she said, ‘I'm going to be ok Mom,’ and that was the last thing,” said Deborah Simental.
Sarah Simental didn’t make it.
"She went into Cardiac arrest, she had a brain bleed, I mean it was deteriorating, her kidneys. And no parent should have to watch their child go through that. Nobody,” Deborah Simental said.
Sarah Simental had not been out of the house very much so her mother is not sure how she contracted the virus. The teenager was spending more time at home during the pandemic with her family and her dog Bailey.
