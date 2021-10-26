ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Since 2016, Arch Apparel has offered streetwear and other merchandise to showcase St. Louis' culture and allow proud locals to rep their city.
Now the latest clothing line incorporates a St. Louis native that will have people looking stylish-- even in their Air Force Ones.
The long-awaited collaboration with the Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly will drop on his birthday, Nov. 2. There couldn't be a Nelly clothing line without featuring his iconic verses and album cover. Notably, the graphic tees will feature Nelly's legendary debut album, Country Grammar. The nine-time platinum debuted at No. 3 in 2000 and spurred several hits that showcased his Midwest twang such as "Country Grammar", "Ride with Me", "E.I." and "Batter Up".
Nevertheless, there will be clothing with referencing his classics "Hot in Here", "Grillz", "Air Force Onez".
All items are available for pre-sale and can be shipped worldwide.
