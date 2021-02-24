ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The State of Illinois will be expanding COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include more people as it transitions to Phase 1B Part 2 on Thursday, Feb. 25.
People in Phase 1B Part 2 will now be able to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments in St. Clair County.
“Those health departments that have substantially completed their existing Phase 1B population prior to the February 25 statewide expansion date will be able to move forward earlier at the determination of local public health officials and IDPH,” a statement from the governor’s office said.
People who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC are to be vaccinated. In addition, the state will also prioritize those individuals with disabilities. The expansion applies to individuals 16 and older who aren’t otherwise covered in previous eligibility categories.
This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- Diabetes
- Heart Condition
- Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Disease
- Sickle Cell Disease
As the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, doctors are weighing in on the risks posed to expectant mothers.
