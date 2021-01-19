WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Three people were charged after a woman was sexually assaulted and her home was broken into hours later in Monroe County.
Prosecutors charged Matthew Korves, 30, of Waterloo, with criminal sexual assault and Sean Korves, 32, of Baldwin, Illinois, and Kayla Korves, 29, of Red Bud, Illinois, with home invasion.
On Jan. 10, police arrived at a home in the 5200 block of Timber Lake Drive after a woman was sexually assaulted. Deputies said this was not a random act and the victim knew the suspect, identified as Matthew Korves. He was arrested two hours later.
Around 3 a.m. the next day, police said 32-year-old Sean Korves and 29-year-old Kayla Korves broke into the same victim’s home. One of the suspects was armed with a taser and a knife.
All three suspects are being held at the Monroe County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
