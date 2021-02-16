WASHINGTON, Ill. (AP) -- A coroner says a central Illinois woman who was found dead last week near a creek succumbed to exposure after she fell down an embankment following a car accident.
Fifty-year-old Nanette Seacrist of Washington was pronounced dead last Friday after several children found her body. An autopsy found that she died from exposure to cold weather.
Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley tells the Journal Star of Peoria that after the vehicle Seacrist was driving near her residence slid into a tree and became stuck, she left the vehicle, slipped and fell down the embankment. He calls her death "just some bad circumstances that kept on escalating."
