SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A 48-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in a south St. Louis neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to police, Tiffany Kurkjian, 48, and a 45-year-old man and woman were walking near Arsenal and Lemp at 12:25 a.m. in the Benton Park neighborhood when they were hit by a gray 2-door Mitsubishi. The driver sped away from the area, police said.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital where Kurkjian died. The unidentified man was critically injured following the impact.
