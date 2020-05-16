AURORA, Ill. (KMOV.com)--- An Illinois woman who claimed to have COVID-19 was arrested Monday after spitting in a nurse's face at an Aurora hospital.
Cynthia Meyers, 33, of Oswego, Illinois, checked herself into Mercy Hospital on North Highland Ave because she was having trouble breathing and claimed to have tested positive for the virus prior.
While getting medical treatment, police said the 33-year-old decided she wanted to leave.
The nurse told her that she needed to sign discharge paperwork but she allegedly refused. Meyers then lunged towards the nurse and spat on her, officials said.
She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a nurse. It is unknown if Meyers had tested positive.
Illinois has seen 90,436 cases with the majority of those patients in the Chicago area. In late March, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman both announced they had contracted the coronavirus.
