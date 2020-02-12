LIVINGSTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of northbound Interstate 55 in Madison County were reopened following a pair of crashes Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said 56-year-old Juan Apellaniz-Crespo was driving a 2018 International tractor trailer when it veered off the roadway and overturned near mile marker 33, just south of Livingston around 5:41 a.m.
Officials said a second semi then struck the driver's side of the overturned tractor trailer, prompting all lanes of the highway to close.
During the closure, traffic was diverted onto Route 4.
Crespo was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was cited for the crash, ISP stated. The driver of the other semi refused medical treatment at the scene.
Just about a mile away, a truck was rear-ended by a Honda Pilot while driving slowly in the backup around 6:51 a.m. The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Elizabeth McMahon, was airlifted to a local hospital for her injuries.
A 1-year-old boy inside the Pilot was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
All lanes reopened to traffic around 9 a.m.
