BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois could return to statewide COVID-19 restrictions if cases continue rising. His announcement Thursday comes as the United States hit a record for the second time in a row of 114,000 new coronavirus cases.
In the Metro East, restrictions were recently re-instated to ban indoor dining due to a surge in cases.
“It’s a never-ending battle of trying to figure out how we are going to do business today, what do we have to do," said Bennie Parr, owner of Bennie's Pizza Pub in Belleville.
He said he had to cut his staff from 15 to four during the first shutdown and worries he'd have to do that again if statewide restrictions are put back in place. His bigger concern is for other businesses that aren't able to easily transition to just carry out if additional restrictions are added.
“I really think they need to take a hard look at how they’re doing the rules because just repeating I think you are getting the same results," said Parr.
Numbers released Thursday show St. Louis hit a new record of hospital admissions, moving from 69 to 94. Health officials report 66 patients were discharged Wednesday, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 8,085.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said he does not believe it is necessary for St. Louis to be under another lockdown at this point, though he does call the latest numbers very concerning.
“Primarily it is people coming together inside their homes or in other groups that are really driving the transmission right now," said Garza.
When asked at what point Garza believes another stay-at-home order would be necessary, he said he doesn't rely on one specific number.
“We’ve never really relied on a single number through any of this to drive any of our policies so it’s a combination of things such as where is my census, so how many patients do I have, how many are in the ICU, what does my staff look like," said Garza.
In a Facebook post Thursday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page warned that the latest COVID-19 numbers are 'deeply concerning' and that he would rather have everyone wear a mask and 'do the right thing' so that further restrictions are not considered.
