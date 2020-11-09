CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An Illinois veteran has been performing a daily tribute to honor his peers, and it's brought his community together.
Every night since Memorial Day, Crystal Lake resident Jim Heisler has grabbed his trumpet to play "Taps" at sundown.
His wife Rebecca is always by his side.
"He has played in all kinds of weather, nothing has stopped him," she said. "He hasn't missed a night."
"I have had people call me, write me notes and letters that I don't even know," Jim said.
It turns out, the nightly gesture in his yard was just what his community needed.
"I am a veteran. Taps have always been one of my favorite things. It's something that's been very important in my life and it makes me feel good," said Heisler's neighbor Richard Kerman.
"It just makes the day better," added Kerman's wife Beverly. "Especially with COVID and the election, we always knew we would have this moment of peace for the day."
Heisler plans to keep playing "Taps" at sundown through Veteran's Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.