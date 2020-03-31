ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- An emergency alert was sent out Tuesday morning looking for licensed health care workers to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in Illinois.
The alert asked medical-trained volunteers to sign up at IllinoisHelps.net. The volunteers may be asked to work in a hospital surge or alternative housing setting.
Non-medical professionals can sign up for other volunteer opportunities.
According to the website, the Illinois Helps is only activated by the Director, Illinois Department of Public Health or the Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health or their designees in the event of an emergency.
