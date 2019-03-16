MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is dead and an Illinois State Trooper is wounded after a chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Macoupin County Saturday afternoon.
Police said the trooper started a pursuit in Glen Carbon that ended when the suspect crashed into a median on I-55 near Staunton, Illinois.
Police said the trooper and the suspect exchanged fire after the crash. The male trooper was hit and transported to a hospital. The trooper doesn't have life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect wanted in the pursuit is dead.
I-55 southbound at Exit 41 is shut down. Traffic is being diverted from I-55 to West Frontage Road.
The investigation is ongoing.
News 4 has a crew on scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
