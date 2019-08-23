Illinois Trooper Nick Hopkins dies after East St. Louis shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A trooper with the Illinois State Police SWAT team was shot and killed in the line of duty early Friday morning in East St. Louis while serving a warrant.
33-year-old Trooper Nick Hopkins died from his injuries Friday afternoon at St. Louis University Hospital.
He had ten years’ experience with the agency.
Hopkins was serving a warrant at a home near Caseyville Avenue and North 42nd Street shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Brendan Kelly, Director of the ISP, said the death is the first of an Illinois State Police SWAT team member in 20 years.
Hopkins served the community he grew up in.
About Hopkins
Mayor Tom Smith of Waterloo, Illinois says his town is heartbroken.
"He always had a smile, he loved it, his dad said Nick was so happy when he made the tactical response team and he just loved it, so he’s happy to be a trooper," said Mayor Smith.
Hopkins was raised in Waterloo where his father currently serves as an alderman.
Mayor Smith says Hopkins was also a skilled business man in flipping properties in Waterloo.
Hopkins leaves behind a wife and three children.
Ongoing standoff
Any information regarding the suspect has not yet been released.
Detectives were seen combing through the East St. Louis neighborhood Friday and News 4 crews saw police storm the home and take three people into custody. It’s unknown if the shooter was one of the men arrested or if a search is ongoing.
Several police agencies including Illinois State Police, East St. Louis Police and tactical remained at the scene all morning and into the evening.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the house when fire crews where spraying the home with water.
Officials said it was safe for nearby schools to have class but there was extra security on hand at Wyvetter Young Alternation Center. A principal at Unity Lutheran Christian Elementary told News 4 the school was on soft lockdown.
