CENTERVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --Centreville, Illinois got a distinction this past June no city wants. USA Today named the city the poorest in America.
Despite that, major companies are willing to bet hundreds of millions of dollars that people will move there.
Tuesday, the city broke ground on a $328 million project to build 2,500 homes. Major companies like Home Depot and Quicken Loans are pouring in money here to build homes with the hope that people will move to the city.
The homes will be available at reasonable costs for the underprivileged and veterans with the help of those major companies.
Some of the 2,500 hundred homes will start popping up by year’s end, with the long term plan being to complete the project in five years.
