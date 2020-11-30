ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Monday said Illinois will remain at the elevated Tier 3 virus mitigation status for weeks to come.
The governor made the announcement, saying that all regions of the state will remain at Tier 3 until the Thanksgiving holiday's toll on the virus's spread is known.
Two weeks ago, Pritzker announced new Tier 3 mitigation efforts for every region of the state, which included tighter limits for retailers and requiring museums, theaters, and casinos to close; and lower capacity limits for public gatherings.
“We are still very much in a precarious place, and we have got to take the time to evaluate any Thanksgiving effect before we make any premature adjustments,” Pritzker said.
Illinois recorded 6,190 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest single-day total in more than a month. Newly confirmed cases dropped Monday for the third day in a row. State public health officials reported 85 fatalities from COVID-19.
