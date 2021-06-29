SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- College athletes in Illinois may have a paycheck coming their way this season. Tuesday, an Illinois bill will become law allowing college athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness.
Once Governor J.B. Pritzker signs the bill, it will go into effect and athletes could start making deals on July 1.
The change has been up for debate for years. Advocates for the bill have been hoping the NCAA would pass a national standard for athletic name, image, and likeness endorsements, or "NIL". As that has not happened yet and a new school year is approaching, states like Illinois are making their own standards in fear of losing recruits.
More than a dozen states are passing NIL bills so that athletes can profit off of things like endorsements, sponsorships, and autographs.
The NCAA has long believed college athletes should stay amateurs and receive compensation in the form of scholarships. Now, as varying states start to pass NIL bills, a national standard from the NCAA would prevent college sports from being a confusing patchwork-type system where athletes in some states can earn money and in others states they cannot.
But, the NCAA is one step closer to making a blanket policy. On Monday, the Division I Council recommended it. On Wednesday, the Division I Board of Directors will vote on that recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.